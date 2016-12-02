Campbell disagrees with late call wiping out Blackhawks goal

hello

Chicago Blackhawks Charities are selling limited-edition holiday cards based on paintings designed by 10 players. They are available at Blackhawks Stores in Chicago and at Oakbrook Center. Photo courtesy of Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks Charities are selling 10 limited-edition holiday cards based on paintings designed by players Marian Hossa, Patrick Kane, Marcus Kruger, Artemi Panarin, Nick Schmaltz, Jonathan Toews, Brian Campbell, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Corey Crawford and Scott Darling. Photo courtesy of Chicago Blackhawks

After Brian Campbell slapped in a loose puck early in the third period of the Blackhawks' OT victory over New Jersey on Thursday, the defenseman decided to mix things up a bit.

So instead of a "normal" goal celebration, the longtime veteran got a little goofy and got a big smile from fellow D-man Brent Seabrook.

"Sometimes you've just got to liven it up a little out there and make 'em laugh a little bit. It's a fun game," Campbell said. "I just like to get a little giggle out of the boys."

The Hawks appeared to take a 4-2 lead on what would have been Campbell's third goal of the season, but after the official behind the net ruled it a good goal, all of the refs convened at center ice and waved it off, calling goaltender interference on Richard Panik.

Campbell, of course, didn't exactly agree.

"I don't know how it changes from the time they say it's a goal, then skate to the penalty box and say it's not a goal," he said. "They've done that a few times lately and I don't understand that.

"Pans didn't interfere too much, if at all there. (Goalie Cory) Schneider's kind of flopping backwards. I've had a tough time getting a few breaks lately, so that would have been nice. But chances are a good thing, too."

Holiday cheer:

Ten Blackhawks players designed holiday cards that can be purchased at Blackhawks Stores at the United Center, on Michigan Avenue and at Oakbrook Center. Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa, Marcus Kruger, Artemi Panarin, Nick Schmaltz, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Brian Campbell, Corey Crawford and Scott Darling hand-painted canvases that were reproduced as cards.

Darling said he was nervous when he walked in the room and saw how good Crawford's art was turning out.

"He had the view from inside the living room looking out the window. Real cerebral stuff there," Darling said. "His was good.

"Then I saw Schmaltzy's and I was like, 'Oh, (mine) can't be worse than his. So hopefully I can just fall somewhere in the middle.' "

Two hundred autographed cards were randomly placed in the packs of 10.

Campbell decided on his own to draw a Santa Claus because he wanted to paint "whatever I could draw that wasn't too difficult. I knew what he looked like."

The original acrylic paintings will be autographed on chicagoblackhawks.com starting Sunday at 10 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 19. Proceeds from sales of the cards and the auctions will go to Blackhawks charities.

Slap shots:

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk will play Saturday in Philadelphia for the first time since getting hurt in Columbus on Oct. 21. … The Hawks have allowed 6 goals in the last seven games with their opponent on the power play. The PK still ranks worst in the league at 70.1 percent and is still 6.5 percent behind the next-worst team.