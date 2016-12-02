Chicago Bears know threat of Kaepernick's run

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) practices at UCF, Thursday, Dec. 1, in Orlando, Fla. The 49ers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio held the same title in San Francisco during Colin Kaepernick's first four seasons with the 49ers, so he's aware of the added dimension the quarterback presents when he decides to run.

"It's challenging," Fangio said. "He's very athletic, very elusive and he's extremely fast. Once he gets in the open field, he gobbles up ground quickly. So we're going to have to do a good job in the rush, try to keep him hemmed in when we can and make the tackles when we can. He's an elusive guy, as is evidenced by (113) yards rushing last week."

Kaepernick also threw for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 31-24 loss to the Dolphins last week. After a slow start, Kaepernick has come on strong. In the past four games, he has a 96.0 passer rating with 8 TD passes, just 2 interceptions and 1,110 yards. He's also averaging 8.1 yards on 46 rushing attempts.

"With a running quarterback like that, you don't totally see it come to fruition on the practice field because it's not live," Fangio recalled. "But I knew that in a real game he'd be hard to handle when he started running."

Comfort level:

Wide receiver Daniel Braverman, who was activated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday, has the advantage of having worked with quarterback Matt Barkley on the Bears scout team most of the season.

"You just have more familiarity," Braverman said. "The whole point of a team is becoming a family, and once everything is tight, you just start clicking."

Especially if slot receiver Eddie Royal (toe) is unavailable, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Braverman could be a frequent underneath target for Barkley Sunday.

"He's really quick getting separation," the quarterback said. "He's a smaller target, but he plays big. He's got solid hands. But I think especially coming from the slot, whether it's working against a nickel (cornerback) or even some of the base (line)backers that we'll get this week, he can make guys miss."

Con(fidence) man:

Matt Barkley's self-confidence was obvious before, during and after his first NFL start last week.

"You've got to be a legend in your own mind to play this game, you know?" coach John Fox said. "So you have to have a lot of confidence regardless of what position you play. It's viewed by millions of people, and to deal with that and that pressure takes special people. He has a high belief in himself, which is very important."

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Barkley held up his end but could have used more help from teammates and coaches.

"Impressed with his work ethic," Loggains said. "He's a very poised kid. Nothing rattled him."

Injury report:

Jay Cutler (shoulder surgery Saturday) is the only player ruled out for Sunday.

Six players are questionable: Wide receiver Eddie Royal (foot) and linebacker Willie Young (knee), who did not practice Friday; and safety Adrian Amos (foot), linebacker Leonard Floyd (concussion protocol), guard Josh Sitton (ankle) and cornerback Deiondre' Hall (ankle), who were all limited.

Royal seems more like doubtful, considering he didn't practice all week and left Halas Hall Friday wearing a protective walking boot.

Two 49ers starters are questionable after limited Friday practices: linebacker Aaron Lynch (ankle) and wide receiver Quinton Patton (concussion).

Getting closer:

Cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) practiced all week but may not be ready to play significant snaps, considering he hasn't played in a game since last season and missed training camp and preseason.

Technically Fuller, the Bears' first-round pick (14th overall) in 2014, is still on injured reserve. But he could be added to the 53-man roster before Sunday, probably replacing Jay Cutler, who has yet to be placed on the list.