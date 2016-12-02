Chicago White Sox sign Garcia, Lawrie to one-year contracts

Chicago White Sox's Brett Lawrie, left and Avisail Garcia both signed new one-year deals with the Sox on Friday. Associated Press File Photo/May 2016

Frustrated White Sox fans desperate for change were likely livid with Friday's news.

Underachieving right fielder/designated hitter Avisail Garcia and injury prone second baseman Brett Lawrie were both non-tender candidates in advance of Friday night's deadline.

They both agreed to one-year deals with the Sox. Garcia signed for $3 million and Lawrie signed for $3.5 million.

With the winter meetings opening Sunday and the White Sox expected to be big-time sellers, there is a chance Garcia and Lawrie are traded.

For now, the Sox have two players who have plenty of room for improvement.

Garcia's great size, speed and power potential are still there, but the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder posted a .245/.307/.385 hitting line with 12 home runs and 51 RBI in 120 games last season.

In two full years and parts of two others with the White Sox, Garcia has slashed an uninspiring .257/.310/.388 with 37 homers and 160 RBI in 356 games.

Lawrie was acquired in a trade from Oakland last winter to provide an offensive upgrade at second base and bring needed energy.

He was having a decent season with a .248/.310/.413 slash line and 12 homers and 36 RBI before going down on July 21 with a mysterious leg injury.

Lawrie missed the remainder of the season and blamed his health woes on wearing orthotics for the first time.

The White Sox also offered contracts to all of their players that are eligible for salary arbitration -- first baseman Jose Abreu, third baseman Todd Frazier, starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez and relievers Dan Jennings, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka.

The Sox declined to tender a contract to relief pitcher Blake Smith, who spent the majority of last season with Class AAA Charlotte.