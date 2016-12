Police: 3 dead following crash on I-88 in suburban Chicago

WARRENVILLE, Ill. -- Police say three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 88 in suburban Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of the roadway in the Warrenville area.

Westbound traffic was closed and diverted off the interstate as crews responded. Details including the cause weren't immediately released.