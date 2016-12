1 dead in small plane crash in southwestern Indiana

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. -- Indiana State Police say one person has died in a small plane crash in southwestern Indiana.

Sgt. Todd Ringle says the plane crashed shortly after noon Friday in Posey County about 5 miles east of Mount Vernon and about the same distance north of the Ohio River.

He says state police and other emergency responders are at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.