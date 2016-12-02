Batavia man charged with sex abuse, child porn possession

A 31-year-old Batavia man has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a girl and possession of pornographic pictures of her.

Jacob A. Ludvigsen, of the 2S400 block of Bliss Road, has been charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of grooming, according to Kane County court records, which indicate that he knew the girl, who was between 13 and 17 years old.

All the charges, alleging events that occurred in October, are felonies, court records show.

He also is accused of possession of nude and lewd photos of the girl on his computer.

The grooming charge stems from an accusation that Ludvigsen went online to try to lure and seduce other children or to have them send him pornographic pictures of themselves, records show.

Ludvigsen has been held at the Kane County jail since his arrest Oct. 28 on domestic battery charges. An arrest warrant on the sexual abuse and child pornography charges was issued Nov. 23.

He is being held on $88,500 bail and must post $8,850 to be released while the charges are pending.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and registration as a sex offender. Probation also is an option, but that is not likely as his past criminal record in Kane County has arrests in 2002 for drug paraphernalia possession, in 2006 for marijuana possession, in July 2013 for driving under the influence of alcohol in Elburn and in October 2013 for criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Ludvigsen was sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $400, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and issued 11 months of probation after pleading guilty to property damage. Prosecutors dismissed the child endangerment charge, records show.

He is next due in court on Dec. 16.