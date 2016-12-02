Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/2/2016 5:00 AM

Seeking local Armed Forces members who fought at Pearl Harbor

  • The battleship USS Arizona belches smoke as it topples over into the sea during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which launched the United States into World War II. The "date which will live in infamy," as President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared, marked the deaths of 2,402 people at Pearl Harbor, including 1,175 when the USS Arizona was sunk during the surprise attack by Japan on the U.S. military base in Honolulu, Hawaii.

We're eager to talk to suburban members of the military who fought and survived the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

We'd also like to hear about local men and women who did not return from the battle. We know of some from the suburbs from our archives and online records, but the list is unlikely to be complete.

To share information, please email Diane Dungey at ddungey@dailyherald.com.

