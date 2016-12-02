Dawn Patrol: Man found shot in Hoffman Estates shopping center

hello

Police say they found one person shot outside a sports bar last night in west Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Latham Conger III

Man found shot in Hoffman Estates shopping center

Police say they found one person shot outside a sports bar last night in Hoffman Estates. Emergency responders were called to the Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center on Higgins Road just west of Route 59 about 10:30 p.m., Hoffman Estates Lt. Darin Felgenhauer said. Full story.

No injuries when Metra train strikes vehicle in Mt. Prospect

Nobody was injured when a Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line struck a vehicle in Mount Prospect during last night's commute. Train No. 635, scheduled to arrive Crystal Lake at 6:10 p.m., struck the vehicle about 5:30 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Mount Prospect Road, Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said. Full story.

Warrant issued in Waukegan murder case

Waukegan police have issued a warrant for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Waukegan teen last month, police said yesterday. Dayviontay T. Jackson, 17, of Waukegan was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the common area of a multiunit residence on the 400 block of McKinley Avenue after an argument escalated, police said. Full story.

Mount Prospect drunken driver gets 13 years for hitting trooper

A judge sentenced a 61-year-old Mount Prospect woman to 13 years in prison yesterday for causing a 2014 collision while intoxicated that critically injured an Illinois state trooper and sent a family of four to the hospital. Full story.

Hawthorn Woods woman, one of Chicago's first female paramedics, dies

Trudy "Casey" Stryganek was born into show business, first performing as a young child with her family acrobatic troupe and then as a teen with her twin sister in the Ice Follies figure skating show. The Chicago native entertained countless people across the nation, including at the 1962 opening of the old Randhurst Shopping Center in Mount Prospect. Stryganek, 67, a Hawthorn Woods resident for the past 20 years, died Sunday after collapsing at her home. Full story.

McHenry man charged with stealing more than $1 million from Itasca firm

A 45-year-old McHenry man has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from his former employer, Itasca-based Fellowes Inc. Authorities said Abel Aguirre, who worked as a supply chain manager, used an elaborate scheme from April 2008 through February 2014 to siphon more than $1 million from Fellows by using a company he owned called Global Commerce Group Inc. Full story.

West Chicago church housing man facing deportation told it violated city code

Leaders at a West Chicago church are working to quickly fix city code violations discovered by firefighters early Tuesday morning that resulted in the temporary removal of an Elgin man facing deportation to Mexico who was seeking refuge in the building. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 36 degrees this morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 42 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 29 degrees overnight tonight. Full story.

Traffic

Westbound traffic on I-88 is closed at Mill Street near Naperville this morning due to a major crash that resulted in three fatalities. Cars are forced off the interstate at Naperville Road. Full traffic.

Cubs' Jay celebrates new contract, new daughters

Forgive Jon Jay if things seem a blur to him. After all, he signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Chicago Cubs this week. Oh, and while that news was being made, his wife was giving birth to twin girls. Full story.