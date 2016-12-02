Breaking News Bar
 
Three dead in wrong-way crash on I-88 in Naperville

Lee Filas
 
 

A person driving the wrong way on I-88 resulted in a crash that killed three people near Mill Street in Naperville, authorities said.

Authorities said in a news release early Friday a 2012 Toyota driven by 30-year-old Domenic Andreoni of Elgin was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-88 at 12:56 a.m. Friday and struck a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Ali Erhaima, 32, of Aurora, head on.

Andreoni, Erhaima, and Chrysler passenger Shiva Inampudi, 40, of Naperville, were all pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Westbound I-88 was shut down in the early morning hours while police investigated the crash, authorities said. All lanes reopened around 6 a.m. according to a news release from state police.

