Getaway driver in Bensenville slaying sentenced to 8 years

The getaway driver during the 2014 attempted robbery and fatal shooting of a Bensenville convenience store clerk was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.

Tremayne Davis, 26, of Chicago, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted armed robbery in exchange for first-degree murder charges being dropped.

Judge Daniel Guerin imposed the sentence Friday morning, two weeks after Davis upheld his end of the deal and testified against the gunman who killed Hussein Saghir during the Jan. 19, 2014, heist.

Stephan Russell was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery on Nov. 18 and is awaiting sentencing.

Davis has been in custody since his February 2014 arrest and actually has less than a year of the sentence left to serve. But prosecutors still expect him to testify truthfully against a third man, also now charged in the murder of Saghir.

Earlier this week prosecutors reinstated murder and attempted armed robbery charges against Kenneth Bardlett, 23, of Chicago, as they withdrew the plea agreement Bardlett signed on March 27, 2014.

Bardlett pleaded guilty in March 2014 to attempted armed robbery and prosecutors agreed to cap their sentence request at 20 years in prison. But the deal was withdrawn Monday after prosecutors deemed Bardlett's testimony against Russell was not truthful.

Bardlett altered his testimony on the stand during Russell's trial to tell jurors that Russell was never in the van or involved in the crime. At the time of Bardlett's arrest, however, he identified Russell as the gunman and told police he needed protection from fellow gang members.

Saghir and his brother were closing Sam's Tobacco and Food Mart at 235 W. Irving Park Road around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 2014, when they were confronted by Russell and Bardlett.

Prosecutors say video shows Bardlett grabbed Saghir's brother, Ahmad, and attempted to drag him back into the store while Russell kept a handgun pointed at Hussein Saghir.

When Hussein refused to re-enter the store, apparently to protect his 3-year-old nephew inside, Russell fired one shot from a black revolver over Hussein's head, the bullet lodging in the door frame.

Hussein continued to struggle outside the store and Russell fired one shot below Hussein's right armpit that pierced both of his lungs and his heart.

The pair and Davis, who remained in the minivan during the robbery, immediately fled to Chicago.

Davis must serve half o the sentence and he receives credit for 1,317 days already served.