Wheaton, Glen Ellyn men charged in kidnapping, armed robbery

Two men are in custody and charged with the Nov. 26 kidnapping and armed robbery of a 36-year-old man in Glen Ellyn.

Both men are charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint. Bail has been set at $1 million for Joshua Phillips, 19, of Glen Ellyn. Alonzo Alexander, 20, of Wheaton was arrested on a $500,000 warrant, which Judge Richard Russo ordered to stand.

Prosecutors said the victim, a driver for ride-sharing companies, was approached from behind by both men around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 325 Ramblewood Drive.

The two men forced the victim at gunpoint into his car and ordered him to drive to several ATMs to make cash withdrawals from the his bank account, authorities said. The men also are accused of taking the victim's cellphone.

Phillips was arrested Thursday at his home. Alexander was picked up Thursday night in Chicago.

"The type of brazen attack and abduction alleged in this case will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for Dec. 27. Alexander's case is assigned to Judge Robert Miller and Phillips' case is assigned to Judge Daniel Guerin.