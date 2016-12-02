Breaking News Bar
 
5 events to get you out and about this weekend

  • Members of The Second City touring company bring their "Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue" to Aurora's Copley Theatre.

If you're feeling a little stressed about the holidays, take a breather this weekend and enjoy some fun. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/entertainment.

Seasonal sendup

Paramount Theatre invites theatergoers to let off some "seasonal steam" at "The Second City's Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue." Second City's touring ensemble skewers holiday-related traditions from awkward office parties to outrageous family gatherings in this adults-only show, which also features some seasonal improvisations at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $36. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Dancing Christmas

More than 120 performers dance their way through Schaumburg Dance Ensemble's 22nd annual staging of Tchaikovsky's classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $28; $18 students and seniors. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.

Country 'Idol'

Fans of the former reality TV singing competition "American Idol" won't want to miss the country-inspired season 10 winner Scotty McCreery in concert at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$65. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Not just another holiday show

Janus Theatre Company regulars unite to perform "That Holiday Show," an adult-themed sendup of all things seasonal. Tara Schuman directs the show at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. $16. janusplays.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Latin superstar

Catch up with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Marc Anthony in concert at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $79-$99; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

