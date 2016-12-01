IOC: Tokyo's huge cost could give wrong message

IOC Vice President John Coates delivers a speech during the closing plenary session of the IOC Debriefing of the Olympic Games Rio 2016, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The three-day IOC debriefing ends Wednesday to share knowledge and experiences between the Rio Olympic Games organizers and future host cities, including Tokyo which will host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Associated Press

TOKYO -- A top IOC official has renewed his demand that Japanese organizers further reduce their $18 billion budget ceiling for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, saying the figure could scare off cities considering bids for future games.

IOC vice president John Coates, who heads the coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, was referring to the announcement by local organizers this week of a 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) cap on the overall cost.

Coates told Thursday's coordination meeting in Tokyo that the International Olympic Committee has not accepted the figure. He said all cities seeking to host future games are watching Tokyo and officials should avoid making a wrong impression about the cost, according to Kyodo News.

Japanese organizers have yet to compile a total cost estimate.