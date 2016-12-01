Giants look for 7th straight win against resilient Steelers

hello

NEW YORK GIANTS (8-3) at PITTSBURGH (6-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 6-4-1, Pittsburgh 6-5

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 44-29-3

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat Giants 24-20, Nov. 4, 2012

LAST WEEK - Giants beat Browns 27-13; Steelers beat Colts 28-7

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 7, Steelers No. 12

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (31), PASS (12)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (5), PASS (24)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (8)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (9), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Giants looking for first seven-game winning streak since 2008. ... Victory would give Giants' Ben McAdoo first seven-game run by rookie coach since Jim Harbaugh in 2011 with San Francisco. ... Win would give New York season sweep of AFC opponents for first time since 2011. ... Giants won only visit to Heinz Field, 21-14 in 2008. ... Giants QB Eli Manning needs 98 yards passing to become fourth QB to reach 3,000 yards in 12 consecutive seasons. Manning is 33 completions away from passing Hall of Famer Warren Moon for ninth on all-time list (3,988). ... New York WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s 252 career receptions are third most by player through first three seasons. ... Giants have not allowed 100-yard rusher this season. ... New York DE Jason Pierre-Paul had three sacks last week vs. Cleveland to become seventh Giant to reach 50 career sacks. ... Giants DE Olivier Vernon has sack in four straight games. ... McAdoo grew up in Homer City, Pa., about an hour east of Pittsburgh. ... Steelers have won two straight since four-game slide. ... Steelers have won six consecutive home games in December. ... Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is two wins shy of 100. ... Pittsburgh RB Le'Veon Bell has topped 100 yards rushing in last two games. Steelers are 9-2 when Bell goes over 100 yards in career. ... Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger and WR Antonio Brown's 48 career touchdown passes second most by QB-WR duo in team history (Terry Bradshaw-John Stallworth, 49). ... Brown is 2 yards shy of fourth straight 1,000-yard season. ... Brown's 29 100-yard receiving games tied with Hines Ward for most in franchise history. ... Steelers have not allowed sack in each of past two weeks and are on pace to give up just 20 sacks on season, which would tie franchise low. ... Fantasy Tip: Roethlisberger is one of most productive QBs in league at home, averaging 336 yards per game at Heinz Field this season to go with 15 touchdowns against two interceptions.

___

For more NFL coverage: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.