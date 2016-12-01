UCF's Scott Frost says he's not a candidate for Oregon job

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Central Florida's Scott Frost says he isn't a candidate for the Oregon coaching job and is committed to staying at UCF.

Frost said Thursday that he's happy in Orlando and wants to continue building on the strides the Knights took this year in his first season at the American Athletic Conference school.

"I started something here and I feel like we've taken a lot of steps to get this program to the top of the league and I want to see that through," Frost said. "I have no intentions of leaving here anytime soon."

Frost was the wide receivers coach at Oregon from 2009-2012 under Chip Kelly. He was promoted to offensive coordinator when Mark Helfrich took over in 2013.

Helfrich was 37-16 in four seasons as Oregon's head coach, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff two years ago. He was fired Tuesday after going 4-8 this season.

Frost was 6-6 in his first season at UCF after inheriting a program that went 0-12 in 2015.

