Alabama faces Florida again for SEC championship

No. 1 Alabama (12-0 No. 1 CFP) at No. 15 Florida (8-3, No. 15 CFP) at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Saturday 4 p.m. (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 24.

Series Record: Alabama leads 25-14.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Alabama coach Nick Saban is chasing history. He needs three more wins to secure his fifth national title in 10 seasons with the Crimson Tide and sixth championship overall, which would equal Bear Bryant for the most by any coach. Even with a loss, Alabama has a shot at claiming one of four spots in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row. Florida is merely a spoiler, looking to earn a trip to the Sugar Bowl by pulling off a massive upset.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama defense vs. Florida QB Austin Appleby. The Crimson Tide has allowed the fewest points (11.4 per game), rushing yards (68.7) and total yards (246.8) of any FBS team, and there's little reason to believe the Gators have much chance of moving the ball against Saban's stellar unit. Appleby is a graduate transfer from Purdue, starting his sixth game this season. The Gators have scored just one TD in their last 10 quarters.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: QB Jalen Hurts. The freshman has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,454 yards and 21 touchdowns, to go along with 840 yards and 12 TDs rushing.

Florida: CBs Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson. Tabor has four interceptions this season and nine in his career, while Wilson has picked off three passes in 2016. Both have returned interceptions for touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the ninth time in the 25-year history of the SEC championship game that Alabama and Florida have met for the title. They split their previous eight meetings. ... Alabama defeated the Gators 29-15 in last year's title game. ... Florida's coach Jim McElwain is a former offensive coordinator under Saban at Alabama. ... The Gators' defense ranks in the top 10 national in three categories: third in passing yards (158.0), fifth in points (14.6) and sixth in total yards (291.9). ... Alabama has won 14 straight games over ranked opponents, the longest streak since Southern California won 16 straight from 2002-05. ... Florida has scored in 359 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in NCAA history. ... Alabama is 110-12 since the start of the 2008 season, which is 10 more wins than any other team during that period.

