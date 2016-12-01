Sack-happy Ohio will try to disrupt WMU in MAC title game

No. 13 Western Michigan (12-0, No. 17 CFP) vs. Ohio (8-4), Friday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Line: WMU by 19.

Series record: WMU leads 32-28-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

WMU is the only FBS team besides Alabama that is undefeated, and the Broncos are trying to hold off Navy in the race for the Group of Five spot in a New Year's Six bowl. WMU also has a chance to end a long MAC title drought. The Broncos haven't won the league since 1988, although Ohio has been waiting even longer - since 1968.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio DE Tarell Basham against WMU's offensive line. The Broncos have been essentially flawless on offense this season, allowing only 12 sacks and turning the ball over just five times. Basham, the MAC's defensive player of the year, may be Ohio's best chance to disrupt them. The Bobcats have 41 sacks on the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio: S Javon Hagan. The redshirt freshman has forced four fumbles this season and could play a major role as the Bobcats try to slow down WMU.

WMU: WR Corey Davis. Last week, Davis became the career FBS leader in yards receiving. On the season, he's caught 83 passes for 1,283 yards and 17 touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

WMU has played in the MAC title game twice, losing at Marshall in 1999 and 2000. The championship game was held on campus back then. Ohio lost in the title game to Central Michigan in 2006 and 2009 and to Northern Illinois in 2011. ... WMU QB Zach Terrell has thrown for 30 touchdowns and one interception this season. ... WMU won 49-14 at Ohio last year. The teams did not play each other during the 2016 regular season. ... Both teams beat Power Five opponents early this season. WMU won at Northwestern and Illinois, and Ohio won at Kansas. The Bobcats lost 28-19 at Tennessee.

