Blackhawks
updated: 12/1/2016 1:21 PM

Toews out for tonight's Devils-Blackhawks game

  • Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not play tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

    Associated Press/Nov. 23, 2016

 
John Dietz
 
 

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews will not play tonight against New Jersey at the United Center. It will be the fourth straight game Toews has missed with an upper-body injury he suffered last week in San Jose.

Coach Joel Quenneville also said Toews is "doubtful" for the Hawks' game at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Artem Anisimov, who was hurt during Tuesday's game against Florida, will play tonight.

Quenneville expects Toews to be able to skate Friday or Saturday. He added that the injury is not getting worse and the team "just wants to make sure that he's ready to go when he hits the ice. From there we'll get a better idea of when he'll be able to play.

"We're looking for some progression there and it's kind of been status quo. I think he's starting to feel better here, and we'll get a better idea once he gets on the ice."

The Hawks are 2-0-1 without Toews, scoring just 5 regulation goals in those games. Tonight's game begins at 7:30 p.m.

