Season-ending shoulder surgery for Bears QB Cutler

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will have surgery on his right shoulder, ending his season and possibly his career with the Bears. John Starks | Staff Photographer/file

Having exhausted all other possibilities, Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will undergo surgery Saturday to repair the partially torn labrum (cartilage) in his right shoulder.

Cutler will be placed on injured reserve, ending his 2016 season and likely his Bears career.

Cutler, who joined the Bears in 2009 in a trade with the Denver Broncos, has three years left on a seven-year $126.7 million deal. But Cutler has collected all the guaranteed money he's owed and his base salary of $15 million is considered prohibitive for a quarterback who is coming off arm surgery and will be 34 before training camp begins.

Cutler tried to avoid surgery with rest and rehabilitation, but his injury did not improve.

"Jay will do anything to keep playing," offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. "When he's back (after surgery), he'll be in the quarterbacks room helping out."

Asked what he has learned about Cutler in his two years with him, Loggains said: "How tough he is, how much he cares and how much it means to him."

Backup Matt Barkley is expected to start the remaining five games after his first NFL start last Sunday in the Bears' 27-20 loss to the Titans.

