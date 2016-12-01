Braverman ready to make his Bears debut

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Daniel Braverman catches a ball during the team's NFL rookie minicamp football practice Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Lake Forest, Ill. Associated Press

The Bears' seventh-round draft pick Daniel Braverman is looking forward to playing in his first NFL game Sunday against the 49ers at Soldier Field.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound slot receiver spent the first 12 weeks on the practice squad but was promoted to the 53-man roster Tuesday. With No. 1 slot receiver Eddie Royal unable to practice so far this week with a toe injury that severely limited him in last week's game, Braverman is the next man up.

In some ways, the wait has been interminable, but not without its benefits.

"You think about it," he said. "You want to play football. But I really wasn't worried about that -- I was worried about the process of getting better."

Watching the nine-year veteran Royal go about his business has been part of the process for Braverman.

"Watching Eddie, and how he runs his routes, how quick and shifty he is and how he uses leverages is something they really wanted to focus on with me," said Braverman, who exudes confidence. "I feel I've made improvements in everything, (but) it's still a work in progress. You really have to train your best every day. You're never perfect, and you're never complete. I just went out there with the mindset to work on one thing every single day. Hopefully that will all add up."

Braverman caught 109 passes for 1,377 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Western Michigan.

Injury report:

Wide receiver Eddie Royal (foot) did not practice.

Safety Adrian Amos (foot) was limited after not practicing Wednesday. Also limited were linebacker Leonard Floyd (concussion), guard Josh Sitton (ankle) and cornerback Deiondre' Hall (ankle).

Defensive lineman Mitch Unrein (back) and cornerback Tracy Porter (knee) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.

