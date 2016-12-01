Secondary scoring, Hossa propel Blackhawks to OT win

hello

New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19) shoots and scores past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson, left, celebrate his goal with Marcus Kruger (16) and Tyler Motte, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (81) celebrate his game winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-3. Associated Press

Christmas is still three weeks away, but coach Joel Quenneville put two items on his wish list Thursday morning before the Blackhawks took on New Jersey at the United Center.

Item 1: An improved power play.

Item 2: Secondary scoring.

"We've have some guys who have gone some stretches without goals," Quenneville said. "(Richard Panik) scored last game and his game took off to another level.

"When guys get that feeling, obviously it can help our offense."

Well, the power play went 0-for-4, but Marcus Kruger and Niklas Hjalmarsson answered the call on Quenneville's second wish and the Hawks went on to claim a 4-3 overtime victory over the Devils.

Marian Hossa scored 1:31 into overtime and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Hawks, who are 16-6-3 overall and 10-1-2 at home.

Hossa now has 12 goals on the season, 4 of which are game-winners and 3 in overtime.

Corey Crawford made 30 saves for the Hawks.

Kruger scored for just the second time in 70 games, while Hjalmarsson netted his third goal of the season but just his eighth in the last 187 games. Both players scored on wrist shots that sailed over goalie Cory Schneider's right shoulder.

Anisimov scored at 12:25 of the second period and just 1:42 after Travis Zajac potted his second goal to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead. Hjalmarsson's goal came exactly six minutes after Anisimov's.

The Hawks appeared to take a 4-2 lead 1:27 into the second period when Brian Campbell knocked a loose puck into the net, but officials ruled goaltender interference on Panik.

That turned out to be huge because Zajac scored his third goal at 8:49 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

Panik then missed the net by an inch or two with a backhander from about 40 feet away at 11:55 when Schneider made a huge mistake by coming out of his net by a good 50 feet.

Jonathan Toews missed a fourth straight game with an upper-body injury and is doubtful for Saturday's game at Philadelphia. Remarkably, the Hawks are 3-0-1 without Toews.

Anisimov talked about how his teammates have picked up their games playing without the captain.

"If Jonathan Toews is not in the lineup, everybody needs to stand up and step up and play their best game because we're missing our key guy in the lineup," Anisimov said. "We just need to keep playing how we play."

After playing at Philly, the Hawks play their next four games at home against Winnipeg, Arizona, the New York Rangers and Dallas.

The Hawks' power play is now 4-for-43 in the last 15 games.

jdietz@dailyherald.com