Believe Project: Showing a veteran he's loved

hello

Through the Believe Project, an anonymous donor gives us 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill, and we mail them to folks who share the most compelling stories for helping someone in need.

The holidays are a time to come together and help others who may be less fortunate.

That's what the Believe Project is all about.

It began two years ago and resumes today with a simple premise: An anonymous donor gives us 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill, and we mail them to folks who share the most compelling stories for helping someone in need.

In past years the money has gone to people who struggle to make ends meet, who have been beset by tragedy or illness, or who simply need a little joy in their lives.

The series will continue with stories on Page 3 through the end of the month. We hope they give you reason to Believe.

Our first recipient is Roxanne Bradley of South Elgin.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My nephew is a veteran. When he came home, he had PTSD. He went through a very hard time, could not get his life in order, (and) was getting into some trouble. He started going to church and was turning his life around and then, on June 8 of this year, we almost lost him.

"He was riding his motorcycle when a car pulled out in front of him. He had severe trauma to both his legs and arms and internal injuries. He was taken by Flight for Life and has been in three different hospitals. He has lost both his legs. I lost count after 30 operations and procedures to save his life.

"He is only 24 years old. He has a very long road ahead of him. I can't think of a more deserving person. I just want to show him how much we love and support him.

"I asked him what is the first thing he wanted to do when he was strong enough. He said, 'Go fishing, for peace of mind.'"