Constable: With dog banned, Salvation Army bell ringer works solo

Bell ringers collecting donations in red kettles for the Salvation Army often hear comments such as, "I'll catch you on the way out," "Sorry, I don't carry cash" or "Merry Christmas."

But 68-year-old veteran bell-ringer Jeff "Jake" Jacoby hears a singular refrain from shoppers at the Rolling Meadows Jewel-Osco: "Where's your dog?"

"I get that question 50 or 60 times a day," says Jacoby, who lives in Palatine and is in his fifth season as a bell ringer. The past couple of years, Jacoby worked with a canine partner named Hunter, an eye-catching Siberian husky that belongs to a friend.

The Salvation Army decided Hunter shouldn't be part of the kettle effort this year.

"We just feel it's in everyone's best interest," says Capt. David Martinez of the Salvation Army's Des Plaines Corps, which oversees the kettle efforts in Rolling Meadows. "It was really a proactive approach. Maybe 10 years ago, it might not have been something we thought about."

Martinez talks about liability and an effort to "streamline best practices." But he empathizes with those customers who miss Hunter.

"My guess is the majority of customers are going to be disappointed," Martinez acknowledges.

Chuck Swietlik, Hunter's owner, says, "My dog didn't do anything wrong." He's looking for ways to bring back the dog.

But Jacoby says he understands the Salvation Army's decision. While Hunter always has been gentle, it's not impossible to imagine a scenario in which an unruly toddler could entice the dog to bite, opening the door to lawsuits, liability claims and a real mess.

"I don't want anybody to look bad. That's just the way the world is now," Jacoby says, adding that the goal is to raise money for good causes.

While stories of "kettle dogs" have popped up recently in Indiana and Kentucky, and service dogs are allowed to accompany any bell-ringers who need them, the Salvation Army Corps in Oakbrook Terrace, Elgin and St. Charles haven't seen the canine issue come up.

However, animals have been part of the bell-ringing experience in McHenry County.

"We have a lot of families ringing the bell with children, and sometimes some animals," says Capt. Carol Lewis of the Crystal Lake Corps.

"We have never had a negative situation with an animal, and we did have a miniature horse once."

The bell ringer with the horse was set up in advance in full cooperation with an Algonquin business, says Linda West, director of community relations and development for that corps.

One of the few branches in the nation with all-volunteer bell-ringers, the Crystal Lake group expects to raise $200,000 this year over 3,774 volunteer hours.

West says a bell ringer dressed as Santa has brought in about $50,000 in the last decade, and a team dressed as Darth Vader and his "Star Wars" stormtroopers does well.

Will Hunter's absence take a bite out of donations?

In Jacoby's first five days of ringing the bell without Hunter, donations were down $61 from last year, Martinez says. But he has faith in Jacoby.

"He's a very good bell ringer. He's got a great personality," Martinez says.

Jacoby has genuine friendships with some folks. A customer named Bob, who uses a cane, offers to visit the nearby McDonald's and bring back a large coffee for Jacoby just the way he likes it: black with three packages of Splenda.

"The large one is too much," Jacoby tells Bob. "I need to limit my trips to the bathroom."

Jacoby says he misses the fun that Hunter inspired. The dog was a "chick magnet," Jacoby says, noting that he used to tease costumers who gave Hunter belly rubs without showing the human bell ringer any affection.

"So one guy comes up to me and says, 'I'm not giving you money, but I will give you a belly rub,' and he did."