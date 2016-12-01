Dawn Patrol: Palatine man accused of drug, weapons crimes

Palatine man charged with drug, weapons crimes

An admitted gang member was arrested after gunshots were fired Monday in Palatine, police said. Samuel Cervantes now faces drug and weapons charges. Full story.

Driver crashes through Arlington Heights health club windows

An 89-year-old driver smashed through two glass windows at Zip Fitness, located in the Arlington Plaza shopping center at Rand and Arlington Heights roads. There were no injuries. Full story.

Hanover Park man pleads guilty to Schaumburg burglary spree

The second of two men who prosecutors say engaged in a burglary spree last February pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charges, court records show. The men took cash and merchandise totaling more than $3,000. Full story.

Arlington Hts. man accused of stabbing attempt

Police say an Arlington Heights man repeatedly struck a woman with a dull knife while she was driving with two children in the vehicle. Dinko Kralchev, 33, of the 600 block of East Falcon Drive, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and child endangerment. Full story.

O'Hare runway rotation will go away at Christmas

An overnight runway rotation experiment that's given thousands of residents near O'Hare International Airport some peace from jet noise will end Dec. 25, and an extension is unlikely, at least in the short-term. Full story.

District 41 survey indicates support for Hadley addition

A $9.2 million funding plan for an addition to replace 10 portable classrooms at Hadley received overwhelming support, according to a recent survey. Seventy-four percent of parents who responded were in favor of the plan. Full story.

New garden in West Chicago will honor memory of Baby Hope

A garden will be planted in memory of Baby Hope, the infant found dead earlier this year near Wheaton. Criminal offenders in the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program will help to grow and maintain the garden, and all its produce will be donated to local food pantries. Fully story.

Weather

Cloudy and 33 degrees to start the day. Highs around 43 today, with lows tonight near 34. Full story.

Traffic

Repairs to a historic bridge damaged in a crash have closed Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove between Schaeffer and Old McHenry roads. Full story.

- Associated Press The Bulls' Jimmy Butler goes up for a shot during the second half of Wednesday's loss to the Lakers at the United Center.

An ugly game had a brutal ending for the Chicago Bulls as they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 96-90 at the United Center on Wednesday. The Bulls shot 35 percent from the field in their first game back after the circus road trip. ReadMike McGraw's take.

- Associated Press Ohio State running back Mike Weber, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during Saturday's win over Michigan in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the country but won't be playing for the Big Ten championship because of a loss to Penn State.

Sometimes college sports are just absurd, Mike Imrem writes. It's almost certain that in Sunday's final rankings Ohio State will qualify for the College Football Playoff and neither Penn State nor Wisconsin will. Never mind that Penn State beat Ohio State in October, or that PSU and Wisconsin are playing for the Big Ten championship. Full column.