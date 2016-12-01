One sent to hospital after West Dundee apartment fire

hello

Unattended cooking led to a West Dundee apartment fire Wednesday night that sent a 31-year-old woman to the hospital, fire officials said.

Crews arrived at 10:05 p.m. to a multifamily building in the 700 block of Strom Drive and found smoke banked down halfway to the floor in one of the units, according to a news release from the West Dundee Fire Department. A pan was burning on the stove and an unresponsive woman was found on the couch.

The woman, who was not identified, regained consciousness after crews removed her from the building, authorities said. She was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, and her condition is unknown.

Crews remained on the scene to remove the smoke from the building. No other occupants were found in the apartment, and no residents of the building were displaced.