Aurora brothers shot, killed at Lockport construction site

hello

Will County authorities are investigating the double homicide of two brothers from Aurora who were found shot Tuesday morning at a townhouse construction site in Lockport.

Marco Ceja-Sanchez, 37, and David Ceja-Sanchez, 35, who live near each other in Aurora and were drywall installers, were found about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a co-worker arrived at the construction site on the 16100 block of Coneflower Drive, authorities said.

The Will County Coroner's Office said the men were pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Autopsies were performed and the men were identified through fingerprint comparisons.

"Each of the two subjects died from a fatal gunshot wound," the office said. "The Lockport police and Will-Grundy (County) Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the deaths as a double homicide."

Lockport police declined additional comment Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lockport police at (815) 838-2132 and ask for the investigations division to leave a tip or message.