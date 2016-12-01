Kim Foxx sworn in as Cook County state's attorney

Promising "transparency" and building trust with many in the community who are "angry and grieving," Kim Foxx was sworn in Thursday as Cook County's first black female state's attorney, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans swore in Foxx before a crowd at the Harold Washington Library that included Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, former Gov. Pat Quinn, Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli and several Chicago alderman.

After the brief ceremony, Foxx, who defeated her predecessor Anita Alvarez amid criticism over the prosecutor's office's handling of the Laquan McDonald police shooting, offered few specifics on how she plans to run the office differently.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.