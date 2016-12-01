Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 12/1/2016 7:29 PM

Kim Foxx sworn in as Cook County state's attorney

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans swears in Kim Foxx as Cook County's first black female state's attorney Thursday.

    Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans swears in Kim Foxx as Cook County's first black female state's attorney Thursday.
    Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Promising "transparency" and building trust with many in the community who are "angry and grieving," Kim Foxx was sworn in Thursday as Cook County's first black female state's attorney, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans swore in Foxx before a crowd at the Harold Washington Library that included Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, former Gov. Pat Quinn, Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli and several Chicago alderman.

After the brief ceremony, Foxx, who defeated her predecessor Anita Alvarez amid criticism over the prosecutor's office's handling of the Laquan McDonald police shooting, offered few specifics on how she plans to run the office differently.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account