updated: 12/1/2016 10:19 AM

InvenTrust appoints David deputy general counsel

InvenTrust Properties Corp. in Oak Brook announced Christy L. David has been appointed vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary.

David's appointment follows the departure of Scott W. Wilton, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. All actions were effective immediately.

David has been managing counsel -- transactions for InvenTrust. Throughout her time with InvenTrust, David has been involved in several large platform transactions and spin offs, as well as all property-level acquisitions and dispositions. She also managed the legal matters and established the corporate governance program of InvenTrust's hotel platform, Xenia Hotel & Resorts, prior to Xenia's spinoff and listing, and was responsible for reviewing and negotiating the company's previous debt and financing agreements.

Prior to that, David served at the Inland Group Inc., managing, reviewing and drafting legal documents and matters for InvenTrust's acquisitions, dispositions, corporate contracts and spin offs. Prior to joining the Inland Group, David served as an Associate Attorney at The Thollander Law Firm and served in various roles at David & Associates. David serves on the Executive Committee of the Ravinia Associates Board as Co-Chair of Music Matters and Co-Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee. She received a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Loyola University.

