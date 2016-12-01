Eckrote, Campbell, Chong take on new roles at CDW

CDW announced several leadership changes designed to increase focus and continue to deliver industry-leading growth for the Lincolnshire-based company.

Effective Jan. 1, 2017, CDW will launch a stand-alone Small Business unit to capture the significant IT opportunity that exists in this dynamic market. Leading the development of new go-to-market strategies will be Doug Eckrote as senior vice president of small business sales and e-commerce.

"With more than 25 years in senior positions in CDW sales, operations and technology delivery, Doug will apply his deep knowledge of customer solution requirements and changing buying patterns to deliver cost-effective technology for our small business customers," said Thomas E. Richards, chairman and CEO, CDW. "As we have demonstrated time and again, when CDW focuses on a business segment or practice area, we can grow faster than the market."

Neal Campbell, who joined CDW in 2011 as chief marketing officer and has global technical and product experience in business-to-business technology companies, replaces Eckrote as senior vice president, strategic solutions and services and will look to enhance the company's portfolio of solutions and services for customers. Both Campbell and Eckrote will continue reporting to Richards.

Mark Chong, a former partner of Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, joins CDW as senior vice president, strategy and marketing, reporting to Richards.

Chong has a 17-year history of advising companies on developing and enhancing their go-to-market strategies. As a leader in Bain's technology and industrial practice, as well as its strategy, marketing, mergers and acquisitions practices, Chong provided expertise to CDW on a number of large-scale, high-impact strategic initiatives. In his new role, Chong will lead CDW's corporate strategy, business development and marketing efforts, including analytics and insights; brand, advertising and sponsorships; marketing operations and execution; and corporate communications.

Prior to Bain, Chong was vice president of strategy and marketing at Honeywell International, where he led strategy and marketing for its $15 billion aerospace business unit. He earned a master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Chicago.