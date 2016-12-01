Developer wants to build 27 houses on long-vacant Warrenville site

Nearly a decade after buying a former warehouse site, Warrenville soon could achieve its goal of seeing the property redeveloped as a residential project -- even as some are calling for the land to become a park.

On Wednesday night, Airhart Construction unveiled a proposal to build 27 houses on the former Musselman Lumber site. The vacant 4.25-acre parcel is on the southeast corner of Rockwell Street and Stafford Place next to the Warrenville Public Library.

If Airhart's project becomes a reality, it will be dubbed "Stafford Place."

"We really believe that Stafford Place fits in well," said Court Airhart, president of Airhart. "I think it's the right development for this location. It would be an attractive addition. It will be unique housing."

Stafford Place also would pave the way for the city to finally see a return on a $3.5 million investment it made to spur redevelopment of the property.

After spending $2.2 million to acquire the land in 2007, the city demolished a warehouse that once stood there. It then worked with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the site so it could be sold to a developer.

Mayor David Brummel said most of the $3.5 million was borrowed from the city's general fund and its water and sewer fund. He said the money "must be repaid."

"A moderate density single-family development like Airhart is proposing," Brummel said, "is consistent with city long-term planning documents and will generate approximately $315,000 in new property tax revenue annually to pay back the community's investment in this property."

City council members must decide if they want Airhart to be the preferred developer of the property. The company then would need to go through a formal process, including public hearings, to get the plan approved by the city.

Airhart's project would have three types of housing that would allow the development to transition from higher density along Stafford Place to lower density along Ray Street.

First, there would be 13 "cottage-style" row homes on small lots along Stafford on the northwest side of the property. Because the homes have rear-entry garages, the front porches would be the most visible aspect along Stafford.

Then 11 "manor-style" homes would be constructed. They would be one- to one-and-a-half story structures that primarily have first-floor master bedrooms. They also would have smaller yards and include patios on the rear of the homes.

Finally, three traditional lot houses would be built along Ray. The one- to two-story structures could have three to four bedrooms and "fit in with that existing neighborhood" along Ray, according to Airhart.

When asked about pricing, Airhart said the row homes would sell for between $375,000 and $450,000. The manor homes would start at $425,000. And the houses along Ray likely would start at $450,000.

This week, the plan commission's reaction to Airhart's presentation was overwhelmingly positive.

"From my point of view, this is an excellent project to support," said John Davis, chairman of the panel. "It's clearly a lesser density than prior projects."

However, the situation has become muddled because some are pushing for the property to become a park. In a nonbinding referendum last month, more than 64 percent of Warrenville voters supported the park idea.

Resident Carl Gorra said the city "did a wonderful thing" buying the land. He said the opportunity shouldn't be squandered.

"It's probably the last open land in the center of town," he said. "That really could be developed into something that would serve the entire community."

But Brummel stressed the referendum question was put on the ballot by residents who didn't get input from the city or Warrenville Park District.

"The referendum question did not include any details or costs for a park," Brummel said. "Nor did it ask the community if it would be willing to pay additional taxes to build and maintain another park."

The park district doesn't have money to purchase the land.

Meanwhile, city officials say adding homes to the former lumber site would generate the people needed to attract new small businesses and support existing businesses. It also could become a catalyst for other redevelopment projects within the Civic Center near Butterfield and Batavia roads and the Old Town section near the confluence of Warrenville, Batavia and River roads.