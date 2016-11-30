Westbrook has 35, triple-double as Thunder top Wizards in OT

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson, back and forward Jerami Grant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Joffrey Lauvergne (77) on the way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr., back, blocks a pass from Oklahoma City Thunder center Joffrey Lauvergne, left, to guard Victor Oladipo, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot in front of Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Oklahoma City won in overtime, 126-115. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, center, and Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky, left, tussle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Oklahoma City won in overtime, 126-115. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Oklahoma City won in overtime, 126-115. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Oklahoma City won in overtime, 126-115. Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 14 of his 35 points in overtime and posted his fourth consecutive triple-double to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Washington Wizards 126-115 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double this season and the 46th of his career. The Thunder have won all four games during his triple-double streak, and he heads into December averaging a triple-double through 20 games this season.

Former Thunder coach Scott Brooks returned as Washington's coach, and the Oklahoma City crowd greeted him warmly. Brooks coached the Thunder for seven years and led them to the Western Conference Finals three times and the NBA Finals once.

Bradley Beal scored 31 points, John Wall had 15 points and 15 assists, and Marcin Gortat added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who had won three of four.

The Thunder led by 16 early. A block by Domantas Sabonis led to a fast break dunk by Steven Adams that put the Thunder up 74-62 in the third quarter and prompted Brooks to call a timeout. The Wizards closed the quarter strong and tied the score at 84 heading into the fourth.

The Wizards took control before the Thunder rallied. A 3-pointer and a dunk by Victor Oladipo cut Washington's lead to one, and the assist gave Westbrook his triple-double. He is averaging more than 30 points per game.

Westbrook's 3 with 8.5 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 105, and Washington's Otto Porter missed a short jumper at the buzzer.

The Thunder shot 5 of 7 from the field in the extra period.

___

TIP-INS

Wizards: C Ian Mahinmi sat out with a sore right knee. ... Washington missed five of its first seven free throws. ... Markieff Morris was issued a technical foul in the third quarter.

Thunder: Oladipo hit a long 2-point jumper as time expired in the first quarter to give Oklahoma City a 32-19 lead. ... Thunder shot 56.5 percent in the first. ... Westbrook was called for a technical foul with 6:09 to play. ... Adams left the game briefly in the first half after taking an elbow to the face.

STAT LINES

The Thunder are 7-2 this season when Westbrook gets a triple-double. They have won 25 of their last 27 games over the past two seasons when he accomplishes the feat.

UP NEXT

The Wizards visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.