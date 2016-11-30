Entering our holiday lights contest? Here's what it takes to win.

You could call these folks the merriest and the brightest.

Here are eight previous winners of the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest.

The 2016 winner will be crowned in mid-December and will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749.

You can enter your display by uploading a photo at events.dailyherald.com/contests/ by Friday, Dec. 9.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Dante Fiandaca, the 2015 contest winner, had about 19,000 lights on his home at 6 Grayhawk Court in Algonquin. He's shown here with his wife, Sherry, daughter, Jackie, 13, who designed the light layout, and sons Johnny, 12, and Dante Jr., 14.

Laura Stoecker | Staff Photographer Neil "Butch" Berkowitz of 8 Deer Creek Court in Lake in the Hills was voted the 2014 contest winner.

JOE LEWNARD | Staff Photographer Heather Schluckbier of 503 Dartmouth Lane in Schaumburg won the Daily Herald's lights contest in 2013.

Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Jeffery Lawnicki, 19, decorated his family home at 15N800 Pheasant Fields Lane in Hampshire and claimed the 2012 contest crown.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Elgin's Michael Arnold won the 2011 holiday lights contest for his decorations at 106 Monroe St.

Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Bill and Jennifer Kyprianidis won the 2010 holiday lights contest for their display at 1495 Morgan Drive in Elk Grove Village.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Nicholas Miele won the 2009 contest for his work decorating the outside of his family's home at 1199 Meadow Drive in Batavia.