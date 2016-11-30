Dawn Patrol: Driver cited after train strikes his car

Driver cited after car struck by train in Mt. Prospect

An 82-year-old man had to be cut from a car that was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon near downtown Mount Prospect. The driver appeared uninjured. But he was cited by police for disobeying a railroad crossing signal and traveling underneath the down railroad gates. Full story.

Aurora killer likely to be sentenced this morning

Jose Loera, 38, faces 20 to 80 years in prison for strangling Heather Jacobi in 2014. His sentence likely will be handed down this morning in DuPage County court. Full story.

Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Cary

A commuter train struck and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday afternoon near Cary, authorities said. The victim was struck by an inbound Metra train after 5 p.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest Line between the Cary and Pingree Road stations, according to Metra and fire department officials. Full story.

Patient accused of attacking hospital employees

A Glenview man remained at Cook County jail Tuesday after he attacked three Northwest Community Hospital employees, including a nurse he detained in an empty room, authorities said. James Mette, 27, was a patient at the hospital when the attack occurred about 4 a.m. Friday. Full story.

Mundelein school to host meeting about immigration issues

Responding to community fears triggered by Republican Donald Trump's presidential win, Mundelein officials and local school leaders are planning a public meeting about immigration issues. The gathering is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Washington School, 122 S. Garfield Ave., Mundelein. Full story.

Fewer candidates, more diversity on Elgin ballot

Elgin's April election ballot will feature the fewest number of candidates for city council in at least 10 years but more diversity than usual. Of the seven candidates who filed to run, all four incumbents are white, while two challengers are black and one is Hispanic. Elgin's estimated 112,000 residents are 44 percent Hispanic and 7 percent black. Full story.

Weather

Clear and 39 degrees this morning. Highs today around 45, with lows tonight close to 37. Full story.

Traffic

Fairfield Road is closed in both directions between Route 132 and Petite Lake Road in Lake Villa until the end of December. Full story.

- Associated Press The Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin scores past Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo during a shootout Tuesday at the United Center. The Blackhawks won 2-1.

Blackhawks take it to shootout for win

The Blackhawks prevailed 2-1 in a shootout Tuesday night when Artemi Panarin and Richard Panik converted on their chances and Corey Crawford stopped both attempts by the Florida Panthers. Panik also scored the Hawks' only goal in regulation. Read John Dietz's take.

- Associated Press/Sept. 24, 2016 Outfielder Jon Jay signed a one-year deal with the Cubs on Tuesday.

Jay joins Cubs, figures to replace Fowler

The Chicago Cubs are quite familiar with outfielder Jon Jay, having seen him regularly when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2010-15. On Tuesday, the Cubs made Jay, who played for San Diego last season, one of their own, signing him to a one-year, $8 million contract. Read Bruce Miles' take.