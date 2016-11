Report: Trump names Todd Ricketts to No. 2 Commerce post

Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts has been named by Donald Trump to be the next Deputy Secretary of Commerce. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, 2009)

President-elect Donald Trump has named Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts to be his next Deputy Secretary of Commerce, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.

Trump also announced he intends to nominate Steve Mnuchin, his campaign finance chair, as Treasury Secretary and business executive Wilbur Ross to be the Commerce Secretary.