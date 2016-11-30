Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 11/30/2016 10:36 AM

15 years in prison after up to $1.3 million in drugs seized in Aurora

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Gerardo Contreras-Gonzalez must serve 75 percent of his 15-year sentence.

      Gerardo Contreras-Gonzalez must serve 75 percent of his 15-year sentence.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An Aurora man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after authorities seized methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana worth up to $1.3 million from his home, which prosecutors say was used as a distribution center.

A Kane County jury in September convicted Gerardo Contreras-Gonzalez, 24, of the 500 block of North Lancaster Drive, of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from an arrest on Aug. 4, 2014, during which agents from Homeland Security Investigations, along with Aurora police, executed a search warrant at Contreras-Gonzalez' home and seized 803 grams of crystal meth, 603 grams of cocaine and a little more than 20 pounds of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Authorities also seized two handguns, scales, packaging materials and a ledger, prosecutors said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $500,000 to $1.3 million, prosecutors said.

Kane County Judge Linda Abrahamson issued the sentence late Tuesday and Contreras-Gonzalez must serve 75 percent of it, or about 11 years and three months. He also gets credit for two years and four months served at the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest. Contreras-Gonzalez faced between 12 and 60 years in prison.

"Drug dealers like Mr. Contreras-Gonzalez create a significant health and safety risk that leads to other crimes, both nuisance and violent. Drugs and illegal guns are a threat that demand the attention of our law enforcement partners," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account