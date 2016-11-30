15 years in prison after up to $1.3 million in drugs seized in Aurora

An Aurora man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after authorities seized methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana worth up to $1.3 million from his home, which prosecutors say was used as a distribution center.

A Kane County jury in September convicted Gerardo Contreras-Gonzalez, 24, of the 500 block of North Lancaster Drive, of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from an arrest on Aug. 4, 2014, during which agents from Homeland Security Investigations, along with Aurora police, executed a search warrant at Contreras-Gonzalez' home and seized 803 grams of crystal meth, 603 grams of cocaine and a little more than 20 pounds of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Authorities also seized two handguns, scales, packaging materials and a ledger, prosecutors said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $500,000 to $1.3 million, prosecutors said.

Kane County Judge Linda Abrahamson issued the sentence late Tuesday and Contreras-Gonzalez must serve 75 percent of it, or about 11 years and three months. He also gets credit for two years and four months served at the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest. Contreras-Gonzalez faced between 12 and 60 years in prison.

"Drug dealers like Mr. Contreras-Gonzalez create a significant health and safety risk that leads to other crimes, both nuisance and violent. Drugs and illegal guns are a threat that demand the attention of our law enforcement partners," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said.