Police: Ex-Crystal Lake schools choir director had sex with former students

A former Crystal Lake schools staff member is accused of providing alcohol and having sex with former Crystal Lake Central High School students at his house.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Justin Hubly, 35, of the 700 block of Point Drive, Crystal Lake, according to a news release from Crystal Lake police. Hubly also was charged with two counts of battery. No further details were provided.

Two victims have been identified, Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said. He declined to say how many former students may have been involved because "As we talk with one, another name comes up."

Police say their investigation began in October when a Crystal Lake High School District 155 staff member reported possible misconduct between a staff member and several former students.

Hubly had been director of choirs at the high school since 2004, according to the Crystal Lake Central Choirs website. Kotlowski said Hubly was a staff member at the time of the episode. School board meeting minutes show the District 155 board accepted his resignation during a special meeting Nov. 8.

Hubly was arrested Wednesday, and released after posting a $10,000 bond. He has a Dec. 27 court date.

Police say their investigation continues, and additional charges are being considered.

"We are being very thorough to ensure that if there was some sort of criminal activity that occurred, we hold people accountable for that," Kotlowski said.