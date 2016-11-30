Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 11/30/2016 12:21 PM

Victim identified in Monday fatal crash near Huntley

  • Rescue personnel examine a semitrailer and a sport utility vehicle involved in a fatal crash Monday at Route 20 and Harmony Road in McHenry County.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • An Elgin man driving this Dodge Durango died Monday after a crash at Route 20 and Harmony Road, the McHenry County coroner's office said.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Authorities have identified the victim of a Monday evening fatal crash at Route 20 and Harmony Road in an unincorporated area near Huntley.

Malone D. Deloncker, 29, of Elgin, was killed after his Dodge Durango crashed into an International ProStar semitrailer pulling an empty 53-foot trailer.

A preliminary investigation revealed Deloncker was eastbound on Harmony Road and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign. The semi was northbound on Route 20 and struck the Dodge in the intersection, with both vehicles exiting the roadway to the northeast, officials said.

It was the second fatality at that intersection in less than a week.

Deloncker was not wearing a seat belt, and the air bags deployed at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed Wednesday revealed he died of blunt force injuries to the chest and abdomen, according to the McHenry County coroner's office.

The semitrailer driver, a 59-year-old Hanover Park man, was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley for treatment of minor injuries. He is in good condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County sheriff's major crash investigations unit, Illinois State Police and the McHenry County coroner's office.

On Nov. 23, John DiMauro, 54, of Woodstock was killed while traveling north on Route 20 in a Ford Expedition when a box truck drove through the stop sign headed east on Harmony Road. DiMauro was pronounced dead at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, McHenry County sheriff's officials said.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined the preliminary cause of death is multiple injuries. Toxicology samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

