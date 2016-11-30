Forbes: Blackhawks have best fan base in NHL

Forbes Magazine has ranked the Chicago Blackhawks as the fourth most valuable NHL franchise at $925 million. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Forbes Magazine said the Chicago Blackhawks, for the first time, garnered the best fans in the National Hockey League. The Chicago Blackhawks mob Marian Hossa (81) after Hossa scored his 500th career goal, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Chicago. AP Photo

Forbes Magazine has ranked the Chicago Blackhawks as the fourth most valuable NHL franchise at $925 million. Chicago Blackhawks' Vincent Hinostroza, center, celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammates Michal Kempny (6), Ryan Hartman (38) and Richard Panik, of Slovakia, (14) during the third period of an NHL hockey game. AP Photo

For the first time, Forbes Magazine on Wednesday said the Chicago Blackhawks ranked on top with the best fan base in the National Hockey League.

Blackhawks President and CEO John McDonough credited the honor to the 200 employees in the Blackhawks organization. They are based in Chicago and Rockford, along with scouts scattered around the United States, Canada and Europe.

"This is not just about the front office," McDonough said. "And the greatest marketing campaign is winning."

The Forbes article cites the team's league-leading 21 games that aired national on NBC and NBCSN this season, which contributed to its national spotlight. Also the team won three Stanley Cups since 2008 and grew a powerhouse fan base via social media as well.

"For the third time in eight seasons, they will play in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, 2017 against the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium," the Forbes article said. "It will mark their fifth appearance in such a marquis outdoor game, the most of any NHL team. All told, the Blackhawks will be in the national spotlight for over a quarter of their regular-season schedule."

Forbes also said the Blackhawks are rated the fourth most valuable team in the NHL and worth about $925 million. That's an increase of about 12 percent from the previous season. The magazine reported that the Blackhawks generated $182 million in revenue with an operating income of $44.8 million.

The team held the same fourth place rating last year.

McDonough declined to comment on the valuation and owner Rocky Wirtz was unavailable for comment.