posted: 11/29/2016 7:00 AM

Olympic officials say rowing, swim venues will stay in Tokyo

  Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, center, is surrounded by the media after IOC debriefing in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Top international and Japanese Olympic officials discussing three expensive venues and cost cutting measures have agreed to keep two - rowing and swimming venues - at their planned sites in Tokyo while making further cost reduction effort, while putting off a decision on a volleyball arena until Christmas. Koike accepted the plan in the meeting that the rowing and swim sites will stay, but with further cost-cutting effort.

  • IOC Vice President John Coates, center, leaves the IOC debriefing meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Top international and Japanese Olympic officials discussing three expensive venues and cost cutting measures have agreed to keep two - rowing and swimming venues - at their planned sites in Tokyo while making further cost reduction effort, while putting off a decision on a volleyball arena until Christmas.

  • Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, left, is surrounded by the media after IOC debriefing in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Top international and Japanese Olympic officials discussing three expensive venues and cost cutting measures have agreed to keep two - rowing and swimming venues - at their planned sites in Tokyo while making further cost reduction effort, while putting off a decision on a volleyball arena until Christmas. Koike accepted the plan in the meeting that the rowing and swim sites will stay, but with further cost-cutting effort.

Associated Press
TOKYO -- Olympic officials have agreed to keep the rowing and swimming venues at their planned sites in Tokyo for the 2020 Games. A decision on the volleyball venue has been postponed until Christmas.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo organizers, Japan's central and city governments have been discussing ways of reducing costs, including possibly moving three sports from planned new venues to existing ones.

The group was established in October after a Tokyo government panel said the Olympics cost could exceed 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) without drastic cuts.

