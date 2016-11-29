Olympic officials say rowing, swim venues will stay in Tokyo

TOKYO -- Olympic officials have agreed to keep the rowing and swimming venues at their planned sites in Tokyo for the 2020 Games. A decision on the volleyball venue has been postponed until Christmas.
Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo organizers, Japan's central and city governments have been discussing ways of reducing costs, including possibly moving three sports from planned new venues to existing ones.
The group was established in October after a Tokyo government panel said the Olympics cost could exceed 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) without drastic cuts.