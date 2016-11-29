Keothavong succeeds Judy Murray as Britain Fed Cup captain

LONDON -- Former tour player Anne Keothavong has been chosen to succeed Judy Murray as captain of Britain's Fed Cup team.

The 33-year-old Keothavong was appointed national women's team coach and Fed Cup captain on Tuesday by the Lawn Tennis Association.

Keothavong takes over the Fed Cup captaincy from Murray, the mother of top-ranked male player Andy Murray. She stepped down in March after five years as captain to concentrate on other roles.

Keothavong, who played 44 Fed Cup singles and doubles matches during her 13-year pro career, will prepare the team for the Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 tournament in Tallinn, Estonia, from Feb. 7-12.

The British team could feature top-10 player Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Laura Robson.