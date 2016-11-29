Vikings RB Peterson progressing with running at facility

hello

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is moving forward in the recovery from surgery on his right knee.

Peterson ran some short sprints in the team's indoor facility on Tuesday, while the athletic training staff supervised and his teammates went through practice. With five games remaining in the regular season, there's no timetable for Peterson's return, but the four-time All-Pro pick could still be ready for action sometime in December.

Peterson rushed for a paltry 50 yards on 31 carries in two games before tearing his meniscus against Green Bay on Sept. 18 and had surgery four days later.

The Vikings (6-5) are last in the NFL in rushing with 71.1 yards per game and 2.8 yards per attempt.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL