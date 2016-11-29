Ibaka's 18 points help Magic upend sloppy Spurs 95-83

Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) is pressured by San Antonio Spurs defenders Danny Green (14) and Pau Gasol (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) blocks San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) as he tries to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Orlando won 95-83. Associated Press

Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo (11) blocks San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (3) as he tries to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Orlando won 95-83. Associated Press

Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo, center, loses control of the ball as he tries to score past San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, left, and Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich calls to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) reacts after he blocked San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge from scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Orlando won 95-83. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, left, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO -- Serge Ibaka had 18 points and the Orlando Magic took advantage of a sloppy night by San Antonio, winning 95-83 on Tuesday to snap the Spurs' nine-game winning streak.

San Antonio committed a season-high 19 turnovers in its worst scoring performance of the season. The Spurs have four home losses in the first two months of this season after falling just once at AT&T Center in 2015-16.

Evan Fournier scored 13 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 to help the Magic snap a four-game skid.

Orlando entered having lost eight of 11, but they were looser and more fluid than San Antonio from the start.

The Magic's Aaron Gordon and Bismack Biyombo fell to the court laughing after colliding while simultaneously attempting and failing to throw down a dunk off an alley-oop pass from D.J. Augustin in the third quarter.

It was one of the few missteps in Orlando's first victory in 11 games against San Antonio.

The Spurs' turnovers resulted in 19 points for the Magic.

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points for San Antonio and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16.

San Antonio backed up a lethargic first half with an even more anemic third quarter. The Spurs shot 6 for 19 in the third, turning the ball over four times while being outscored 30-21.

TIP-INS

Magic: The Magic's last victory against the Spurs was Dec. 23, 2010, when they upended San Antonio 123-101 in Orlando. ... The Magic are undefeated in three games against the Southwest Division this season. ... Orlando has made at least one 3-pointer in 756 straight games, the fifth longest streak in league history. ... The Magic have three losing streaks of at least three games through 18 contests this season.

Spurs: The Spurs observed a moment of silence prior to the game for the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense and other passengers killed when a plane crashed into a Colombian hillside Monday night. ... San Antonio got its first loss in eight games with its projected starting lineup of Leonard, Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Danny Green. ... Dewayne Dedmon returned after missing six straight games with a sprained left knee. Dedmon had six points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes. ... Gasol has played in 1,073 career games, moving past Hall of Famer Michael Jordan for 79th on the career list.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Memphis on Thursday night.

Spurs: At Dallas on Wednesday night.