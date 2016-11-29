Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 11/29/2016 10:00 AM

Woman jumps from plane's emergency door after flight lands

Associated Press
HOUSTON -- Authorities say a woman jumped from an emergency exit door on a flight after it landed at a Houston airport and took off running toward the terminal before she was caught.

Authorities say the woman was a passenger on a United Airlines flight from New Orleans that landed in Houston on Monday afternoon and was near the gate. She opened the emergency door and then jumped onto the plane's wing and to the ground at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The woman was detained and police say she was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Authorities say she won't face charges.

