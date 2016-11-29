Breaking News Bar
 
Attempt fails to overturn automatic-voter veto in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House failed to overturn the governor's veto of a bill that would have allowed automatic voter registration at some state agencies.

Democrats who advocated for the override Tuesday were four votes shy of the 71 needed to have the bill become law despite the rejection from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Senate Democrats already approved a rejection of the veto.

The outcome shows a reversal from many Republicans who supported the bill before Rauner's veto. It also illustrates the impact of Democrats losing four House seats earlier this month.

The bill sought to allow visitors to a handful of state agencies to be automatically registered to vote unless they opt out. Rauner told lawmakers he liked the bill's concept, but feared there weren't enough fraud safeguards.

The bill is SB250

