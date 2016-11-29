Lawsuit filed by family of man fatally shot by Chicago cop

CHICAGO -- The family of a teen fatally shot by a Chicago police sergeant has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the officer used "unjustified" and "excessive" force in the case.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names Sgt. John Poulos as the shooter of 19-year-old Kajuan Raye of Dolton during a foot chase last Wednesday following a report of a battery in progress. The Cook County medical examiner's office says Raye was shot in the back.

Police officials say the officer, who they've never identified, alleged Raye pointed a weapon at him twice during the chase. No weapon has been found.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has relieved the officer of police powers pending an independent review board's investigation. Johnson said he has" concerns about the shooting.

The Chicago Police Sergeants' Association reported Tuesday Poulos hasn't requested the services of a lawyer.