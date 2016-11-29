Breaking News Bar
 
Naperville police release images of potential Wal-Mart fire suspects

  • Naperville police are seeking to identify these three people and one other young woman who were in the area of a fire in the fabric department at the Wal-Mart on 75th Street when the fire was discovered Nov. 7.

    Courtesy of Naperville police

  • Naperville police are asking the public's help in identifying these two young women and two young black men who were shown on surveillance footage in the area of a fire in the Wal-Mart fabric department on 75th Street when the fire was discovered Nov. 7.

    Courtesy of Naperville police

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Naperville police are trying to identify four people who may be responsible for setting a fire inside a Wal-Mart fabric department, authorities said Tuesday.

Police released two surveillance photos showing four young people who were in the area when the fire was discovered about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the store at 2552 W. 75th St.

The images include two white women and two black men described by police as high school-age or recent high school graduates. Police say they need to identify these people to move forward in the investigation of the fire.

Anyone who might have witnessed the fire or has information about who set it is asked to call Naperville police or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

