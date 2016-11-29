Naperville police release images of potential Wal-Mart fire suspects

Naperville police are trying to identify four people who may be responsible for setting a fire inside a Wal-Mart fabric department, authorities said Tuesday.
Police released two surveillance photos showing four young people who were in the area when the fire was discovered about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the store at 2552 W. 75th St.
The images include two white women and two black men described by police as high school-age or recent high school graduates. Police say they need to identify these people to move forward in the investigation of the fire.
Anyone who might have witnessed the fire or has information about who set it is asked to call Naperville police or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.