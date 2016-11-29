Music notes: Rebel Soul, Saigon Kick rock Reggies

Rebel Soul Revival heats up Reggies with its bluesy rock Friday, Dec. 2.

Rebel Soul Revival, Saigon Kick at Reggies

Music is Elburn dweller Matt Keen's life, with his weekly Wednesday acoustic gigs at Gino's Brewing Co. in River North (500 N. LaSalle St., Chicago), fronting the electronic funk group Suga Groove, and playing lead guitar and vocals in the blues rock band Rebel Soul Revival. Bandmates Aaron Martinez, Drew Doepke and Kevin McMahon hold Rebel Soul Revival true on a classic rock course, but they don't mind picking up some jam, reggae and soul along the way. Catch them when they play in support of Miami-based rock and metal band Saigon Kick at Reggies Friday. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20-$25; $50 for VIP. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Pop Miracle

101.9-FM The Mix's "Miracle on State Street" returns to the Chicago Theatre Saturday, Dec. 3. This year's installment of the radio station's annual holiday pop show includes singer Charlie Puth, indie rocker James Bay and singer-songwriter JoJo. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$75. (312) 462-6300 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Metalcore Morale

The metalcore quintet The Color Morale has had quite a year, earning a slot on the Vans Warped Tour, releasing the new album "Desolate Divine" in August, and currently touring the country with Hands Like Houses, Our Last Night and Out Came the Wolves. See the hard-rocking Rockford band when the tour stops in Chicago to play Bottom Lounge this weekend. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $17. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

- Rockford metalcore band The Color Morale heads to Bottom Lounge Sunday, Dec. 4.

Upcoming concerts

Chyomin, Meerkat Mobsters, Dang Blasted Cranks: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Kevin Devine, Pet Symmetry, Petal: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $15. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Davlin, On A High Wire, Tiny Kingdoms, Gardens: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Chainwax, Four Rifts, Rough Draft Rocks, Peacebloom, Papi Legusta: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. at Chicago Loop Sports Bar, 7 W. Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood. $10. (630) 830-2565 or chicago-loop.com.

Enter the Haggis plays at Ballydoyle Irish Pub Saturday, Dec. 3.

Ship Captain Crew, Valaska, When We Was Kids, Daniel Wade: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $6-$8. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Wrecked, Emperors & Elephants, Faith in the Fallen, De Pablos/Fortier: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Enter the Haggis: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Ballydoyle, 5157 Main St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 969-0600 or ballydoylepub.com.

Nora En Pure at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$20. (773) 278-4646 or afterlifechi.com.

- Nora En Pure headlines Afterlife at Annex Nightclub Saturday, Dec. 3.

Capital Soirée, Karma Wears White Ties, August Hotel: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Subterranean (downstairs), 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Drowning Pool, Gemini Syndrome, 9ELECTRIC, Red Tide Rising: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $20. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

The Lawrence Arms 2nd Annual War on Christmas Day 1 with Dead to Me, The Bollweevils: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $27-$32. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

The Lawrence Arms 2nd Annual War on Christmas Day 2 with Worries, Dowsing: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $27-$32. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

The Lawrence Arms 2nd Annual War on Christmas Day 3 with The Copyrights, The Brokedowns: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $27-$32. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.