Arlington Heights residents oppose 24-hour gas station in Prospect Heights

Arlington Heights residents who would abut a proposed 24-hour gas station in neighboring Prospect Heights are opposed to the plan they say would increase traffic and cause safety problems in their already-congested neighborhood.

But Prospect Heights officials believe the prospect of a new gas station with 10 pumps and a 4,400-square-foot convenience store would bring much-needed business to a blighted corner.

Eight residents took to the microphone during Monday night's Prospect Heights city council meeting, where aldermen formally heard plans for the proposed $4 million Thorntons gas station on the northwest corner of Rand Road and Thomas Street -- a 1.4-acre triangular site surrounded on three sides by Arlington Heights.

Many residents said they would like to see redevelopment of the four-parcel corner, which includes a landscaping business, auto repair shop, and shuttered restaurant (for many years, Peep's hot dog stand). But they said they want something with a less intense use that won't add to traffic that often backs up from nearby Hersey High School.

"These people are involved in Scouting, band, activities in our schools, and they deserve to have some quiet hours so that they can rest and enjoy their lives without it being interrupted constantly 24 hours a day," said Mark Fuller, who lives on nearby Douglas Avenue.

Mayor Nick Helmer, a supporter of the project, said he doesn't think the gas station would increase traffic because a gas station isn't normally a destination but gets business from people passing by. He says it would be a marked improvement from what is there now.

"What we have there is a dump. It's a dump," Helmer told residents. "You should be ashamed of it. It ties into Arlington Heights. Whether it's Prospect Heights or Arlington Heights, it doesn't matter. I don't like it and I'm sure you don't like it, either."

Helmer said he hasn't heard any opposition to the project from the five-member city council. A final vote could come as early as the next council meeting Dec. 12, or as late as Jan. 9.

Thorntons is requesting from the city council a special use and variations, including light pole heights of 23 feet, rather than 12 feet allowed under code, and brighter lights in the parking lot.

In response to resident concerns, Thorntons officials say they're also removing a bulb from one of the light pole fixtures, and they plan to increase the height of a fence along the west property line adjacent to residents to 8 feet from 6 feet.

The site plan calls for one driveway on Rand and two on Thomas -- one of which is across from a house.

Jode Ballard, Thorntons' senior manager of development, said there would be as many as two delivery trucks per day, but most would use the Rand Road driveway.

If approved, the project could break ground in April and open by next fall, Ballard said.