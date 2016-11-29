Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 11/29/2016 1:22 PM

O'Hare workers striking for higher wages; airlines say flights unaffected

  • O'Hare International Airport baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors and wheelchair attendant rally for $15-an-hour pay and benefits outside Terminal 3.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Tom Balanoff, president of Service Employees International Union Local 1, speaks to workers at O'Hare International Airport.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Elmer Fugman of Chicago raises a sign in support of $15-per-hour wages at O'Hare International Airport.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors and wheelchair attendants workers are picketing for better wages and benefits today at O'Hare International Airport.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors and wheelchair attendants workers are picketing for better wages and benefits today at O'Hare International Airport.

    Marni PYKE | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Chanting "fight for $15," baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors and wheelchair attendants workers picketed for better wages and benefits at O'Hare International Airport today.

The protesters, who mainly work for airline subcontractors, seek a $15-an-hour wage along with health insurance and union rights.

"A world-class airport should treat workers with respect," one woman told a crowd of hundreds.

The nonunion workers, who are getting support from Service Employees International Union Local 1, said high turnover and inadequate training are putting them and passengers in jeopardy.

Airlines said Monday they did not anticipate major disruptions or flight cancellations.

"We're working closely with our vendors to ensure there is no disruption to our operation. American supports better pay for workers across the board, but does not believe initiatives should target a specific group or industry," spokeswoman Leslie Scott said.

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart said "we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe and on-time operation for our customers."

