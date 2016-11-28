No Texas football teams in AP poll for 1st time since 1997

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, center, and Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, right, walk off the playing field defeating Baylor in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Baylor head coach Jim Grobe walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas head coach Charlie Strong, center, gives instruction to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Associated Press

College football in Texas has hit a low point not seen for nearly two decades.

There were no teams from the state of Texas ranked in The Associated Press poll this week for the first time since Sept. 14, 1997. Depending how the bowl season goes, this could be a first of sorts for Texas college football in the 80-year history of the AP poll.

The only times that no Texas schools were ranked in the final AP poll came in 1965 and 1967, when rankings only went to 10. But in those seasons, at least one Texas school was among 10 others receiving votes.

It will be up to Houston (9-3) and Texas A&M (8-4) to keep the state from being shut out of the final rankings.